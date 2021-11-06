Global Day of Action: The world came to Glasgow. Together, we demanded global change.

The Scottish Socialist Party joined the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice march through Glasgow – coinciding with hundreds of similar events worldwide.

Around 100,000 people marched from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, led by representatives of migrant communities and Indigenous peoples. Indigenous peoples are at the frontline of environmental destruction caused by capitalism but have little to no representation at COP26.

The Global Day of Action is the largest protest in Glasgow since the 2003 campaign against the Iraq War – emphasising the urgency and global scale of what must be done.

Ugandan climate campaigner Vanessa Nakate told the mass crowd in Glasgow Green:

“The climate and ecological crises are already here. But so are citizens from around the globe.

“Leaders rarely have the courage to lead. It takes citizens, people like you and me, to rise up and demand action. And when we do that in great enough numbers, our leaders will move.”

The climate crisis IS capitalism, and the climate crisis IS colonialism. We can’t rely on either to solve the climate crisis – we need a Socialist Green New Deal.

The SSP is campaigning on the streets and picket lines at COP26 for a Socialist Green New Deal to put democratic public ownership of major industry, infrastructure, energy, land, transport, agriculture, aquaculture, and finance at the heart of an economy fit for the 21st century – creating 350,000 new, well-paid, fully unionised green jobs in Scotland through restoring local manufacturing and modernising infrastructure.

Just 100 private companies are responsible for 71% of global pollution since the 1980s.

Essential action on the climate crisis has been delayed for decades for the sake of private profit, putting human life in danger while the super-rich get richer.

Major corporations have a dark reputation for concealing the damage caused by greenhouse gas emissions, funding climate change denial misinformation, and greenwashing their exploitative and unsustainable practices around the world.

The Global Day of Action has driven home why we need global change now.

Winning a Socialist Green New Deal: Monday 8 November 2021

The Scottish Socialist Party is bringing the case for a Socialist Green New Deal to COP26.

Join our free public meeting at Community Central Hall, Maryhill, at 7pm Monday 8 November to hear from Trade Union organisers – including BFAWU General Secretary Sarah Wooley, RMT Regional Organiser Mick Hogg, and the Glasgow GMB’s Chris Mitchell – why we need a Socialist Green New Deal.

As capitalist polluters and the governments who prop them up gather at COP26 to discuss climate change – like criminals returning to the scene of their crimes – workers are fighting back.

Railway workers are campaigning against savage cuts to the service – which would totally undermine building clean, green transport to cut car pollution.

Workers in the cleansing service and schools are amongst those fighting against cuts to their real pay, the services they provide, and against the filthy state the host city is in, after years of underfunding.

We need to build solidarity with those in struggle – and link that to the urgent need for measures to combat both poverty and pollution.

This meeting will hear the case for a worker-led transition from fossil fuels to green energy – with no loss of jobs or conditions; the need to retrofit every home, and build 100,000 new eco-houses for rent; the case for free public transport to combat pollution, poverty and social isolation; and other measures that would help achieve socialist change to combat climate change.

As well as workers and young people on the front line, and an SSP speaker, we are delighted to have the General Secretary of the Bakers Union (BFAWU) SARAH WOOLLEY, RMT Regional Organiser MICK HOGG, and CHRIS MITCHELL from the GMB Trade Union.

Available Now: “Socialist Change not Climate Change: Poverty, Pollution and Working-Class Solutions”

The world is on fire!

Millions of the poorest people suffer most from the rising climate crisis, caused not by ‘humanity’ but by the economic system – capitalism – which for centuries has exploited workers’ labour and plundered the planet’s resources in the insatiable greed for profit for a tiny, powerful minority.

This thoroughly researched, very readable 76-page book powerfully argues against any trust in the capitalist system which created the escalating economic and ecological crisis being able to solve it.

It exposes the cover-ups, empty rhetoric and bogus ‘solutions’ on offer from big business and governments that uphold their exploitative rule – in Scotland, the UK and beyond.

It describes and provides powerful arguments for a Socialist Green New Deal; a green re-industrialisation, based on democratic public ownership, with a genuinely Just Transition for workers affected, led by workers, in a manner that would transform the lives of millions.

It carries plentiful examples of the power of mass struggles to win change, both histricially and currently, in Scotland and internationally.

It’s an invaluable socialist contribution to the debates amongst climate activists, trade unionists and young people on how to combat poverty and pollution – the monster twins spawned by capitalism.

It shows how a democratic mass movement – spearheaded by the organised working class, uniting climate activists, trade unionists and socialists – can achieve socialist change to combat climate change.