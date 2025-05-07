SSP welcomes peak fare abolition – and reaffirms commitment to Free Public Transport campaign

The Scottish Socialist Party has welcomed the decision of the Scottish Government to permanently remove peak train fares from September and declared the party’s intention of stepping up its longstanding campaign for free public transport for all.

Richie Venton, the SSP’s National Trade Union Organiser, said:

“We are delighted that the Scottish Government has reversed its previous decision and will now permanently scrap peak fares, which are a completely regressive tax on workers. For some travelling to work this measure will virtually halve fares.

“We are proud to have played a part in campaigning for this decision, by standing shoulder to shoulder with rail workers’ unions.

“We also believe that the concession of free travel on buses for people under 22, over 60 and with disabilities is in large part the result of our campaign for free public transport for all, spanning more than 25 years.

“We now intend to build on this breakthrough and step up the demand for free travel on buses, trains, subways, and ferries for every Scottish citizen.

The SSP’s Hamilton Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election candidate, Collette Bradley, said:

“I warmly welcome this important step forward for workers, who have been punished for going to work by peak fares for far too long.

“The unions involved in campaigning for this – as well as the SSP – are to be congratulated in causing a change of heart by government. It shows that campaigning and action can win results.

“However, the cost of public transport is still prohibitive for many working-class people of Scotland, which adds to social isolation.

“And the unreliability of many bus services – after private profiteers like FirstBus, McGill’s and Stagecoach have slashed routes, the frequency of buses, and cut staffing levels to the bone – drives far too many people into reliance on car usage. We all know the air pollution, global warming and health conditions which that worsens.

“Along with the rest of the SSP, I’m determined to highlight the case for public ownership of all bus services, all trains, including cross-border ones, and the companies which build and maintain rolling stock – to cut the profiteering out of public transport and make it a service free at the point of use for the people of Scotland. That would improve health, social cohesion, and reduce Scotland’s contribution to the climate catastrophe – and create tens of thousands of green, sustainable new jobs and apprenticeships.

“The time is ripe for this policy, pioneered and fought for by the SSP for over 25 years.”