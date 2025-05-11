SSP national leaders join by-election campaign

Several of the elected national officers of the SSP joined Collette Bradley, the party’s by-election candidate, in both Hamilton and Larkhall on Saturday, along with dozens of local Scottish Socialist Party members.

The SSP’s two national co-spokespersons, Colin Fox and Natalie Reid, were there alongside SSP national trade union organiser, Richie Venton, and the party’s national secretary, Bill Bonnar.

The SSP candidate for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election, Collette Bradley, said:

“I was delighted to see such enthusiastic support from several national officers of the party alongside dozens of local SSP members.

“We got a great response round the doors in both Larkhall and Hamilton from people enjoying the sunshine in their front gardens, who seemed to really appreciate the idea that there is one candidate who will remain on the average wage of a Scottish worker when elected as their MSP.”

“People are sick of politicians who are in it for themselves, in it for the money, remote in their lifestyles, so I am proud to repeat the public pledge that I won’t take a penny more than an average worker’s wage, to keep in touch, in the same living conditions as local people.

“We also staged public street meetings and campaign stalls in the town centres of Hamilton and Larkhall.

“In Larkhall, I was delighted with the response to our call for a 5% wealth tax on all millionaires, to use some of their fabulous wealth for the benefit of millions of people who need it, with investment in health, education, decent wages, and vastly improved benefits, pensions and local services.

“It was a really encouraging day of action, helped by the sunshine and the warmth of local people towards our principled socialist alternatives.”