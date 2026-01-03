Scottish Socialist Party Statement of Solidarity with Venezuela in the Face of US Imperialist Aggression

SSP International Secretary Bill Bonnar expresses the Party’s solidarity with Venezuela and condemnation of illegal strikes by the USA, and the kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife.

The Scottish Socialist Party unconditionally condemns the military aggression carried out by the United States against the legitimate and sovereign government of Venezuela. It condemns the kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife, the killing of defenceless civilians and widespread destruction. It stands by the Venezuelan Government and the Venezuelan armed forces in the defence of the sovereignty of their country.

The pretext for the attack is a lie. That this is about stopping the supply of drugs from Venezuela to the United States. This claim has no validity or credibility. The real reason is to overthrow the Venezuelan Government, replace it with a dependent pro-American regime and for the United States to gain control of the country’s huge oil reserves.

The coming days will see the need for a wave of solidarity in support of Venezuela. That solidarity is already developing around the world. In Scotland the Scottish Socialist Party has been steadfast in its support for the Venezuelan Revolution. That support will continue.