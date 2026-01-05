HANDS OFF VENEZUELA: SSP Shows Solidarity with Venezuela at Demonstrations in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Demonstrations have taken place across the world in opposition to the USA’s vicious attacks on Venezuela and the Venezuelan people. These include major demonstrations in Venezuela itself, as well as in Cuba and across Latin America.

Tonight, the SSP displayed our solidarity with the Venezuelan people in their struggle against US imperialism at demonstrations at Buchanan steps in Glasgow, and the US Embassy in Edinburgh.

SSP International Secretary Bill Bonnar spoke at the Glasgow demonstration, and SSP Co-Spokesperson Colin Fox spoke at the demonstration in Edinburgh. Transcripts of their speeches can be found below.

Glasgow

SSP International Secretary Bill Bonnar’s speech at Glasgow Venezuela Solidarity rally:

“The Scottish Socialist Party totally condemns the Trump regime’s attacks against Venezuela, against the Venezuelan people. We condemn totally the kidnapping, the taking hostage of Venezuelan President Maduro under the ridiculous pretext of drug trafficking. We also give our solidarity to the Venezuelan Government in their defence of their country, of their sovereignty, of the Bolivarian Revolution.

“The Scottish Socialist Party has been involved in solidarity with Venezuela for many, many years. We have been involved in rallies like this, in conferences, in leafletting, and in trying to explain the nature of the Bolivarian Revolution. We have also done our best to counter the right wing propaganda – most of which emanates from America – the distortions and lies about Venezuela.

“One of the biggest distortions has been about the nature of the right wing opposition in Venezuela, falsely described as the “Democratic Opposition”. Let’s be clear about something: there is nothing democratic about the right wing opposition in Venezuela. At its core, the “Democratic Opposition” are a fascist opposition, they are authoritarian, anti-democratic, deeply racist; they reject the very notion of a socialist government and have never recognised any election held in Venezuela as legitimate, even when the socialists were winning landslide election victories under international supervision, they have refused to recognise them. They have supported a past coup against Hugo Chavez, they have eulogised right wing militant dictatorships, they are in the pay of a foreign imperialist power. They have actively called for the increase of sanctions which have damaged the lives of their own people and called for American military action against their own country. There is a word for people like this: they are called traitors. They are right wing traitors.

“If this opposition grabbed power, two things would happen: firstly, they would drown Venezuela in blood and force the country into civil war; secondly, they would hand over all their country’s assets to their American paymasters.

“Whilst continuing our solidarity, we must continue to fight these lies and narratives about Venezuela. As I have said, the Scottish Socialist Party has always been involved in solidarity work with Venezuela: five years ago, I went on a solidarity visit to Caracas on behalf of the SSP. I showed our solidarity with the Venezuelan Revolution, and we will continue to show our solidarity with the Venezuelan Revolution. The choice is clear: you support the Revolution, or you support the Counter Revolution; you either support the independence and sovereignty of the country, or you support American colonialism there is no doubt about where we stand.

“We stand with Venezuela, we stand with the Venezuelan government at this time of crisis, we condemn the American aggression, and we will continue our solidarity work. Viva Venezuela!”

Edinburgh

SSP Co-Spokesperson Colin Fox’s Speech at Edinburgh Venezuela Solidarity Rally:

“Friends, we are gathered here tonight alongside all decent, democratic peoples of the world to express our outrage at the kidnapping of the sovereign President of the Republic of Venezuela by US military forces in a clear violation of international law and respect for sovereignty itself.

“A Rubicon has been crossed – and a very clear question posed.

“Do you condemn the assault and abduction of the Venezuelan President by the US military in violation of all international laws and democratic principles, or do you not? It’s a simple choice.

“And specifically here tonight outside the US Consulate in Edinburgh we ask: ‘Where stands Keir Starmer on that profound question? Where stands John Swinney? Where stands the United Nations?

“Because if you cannot unequivocally condemn the kidnap of Nicolas Maduro, you are no democrat, no defender of international law, and no better than Donald Trump.

“If, on the other hand, you do condemn Donald Trump’s actions on the morning of January 3rd 2026 – ‘a day that will go down in infamy’ to quote a far less reactionary US President – the question you must then answer is: “What are you going to do about it?”

“You are not allowed to remain silent because ambivalence in the face of evil is no virtue Mr Starmer, Mr Swinney!

“We here tonight are entitled to ask

“Are you, Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, and David Lammy going to indict Donald Trump on the charge of violating international law and of terrorising the world?

“Will you bring him to stand trial at THE OLD BAILEY or The Hague? Will you lock him up in HMP Belmarsh while awaiting trial? Or is it only the weak who are put in the dock?

“Make no mistake, the actions taken on Jan 3rd 2026 by the United States of America represent a profound and imminent danger to each and every one of us. The precedent has been established, if you act in a way that Donald Trump interprets as at odds with America’s ‘interests’, or cherish higher values than his, you will end up like Maduro.

“Who is to be next, Cuba? Greenland? Scotland? We too have made it plain we cannot stand the guy, we cannot stand everything he represents.

“Must the world relearn the lessons of history?

“They came for Maduro and I did nothing. They came for the socialists and I did nothing. They came for the poor and I did nothing. When they came for me, there was no one left…

“Keir Starmer, John Swinney, you have been warned.”