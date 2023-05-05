Paisley Shoppers ‘Spit Feathers’ at Coronation as Living Costs Soar

Free Public Transport The SSP calls for universal free public transport for everyone in Scotland to tackle poverty, pollution, and social isolation – delivered through democratic public ownership of public transport infrastructure.

Shoppers in Paisley have today condemned the outrageous Coronation spending amidst soaring living costs.

Scottish Socialist Party activists were out in force to campaign for free public transport for everyone in Scotland – a policy that the SSP pioneered in Scotland.

The SSP calls for universal free public transport for everyone in Scotland to tackle poverty, pollution, and social isolation – delivered through democratic public ownership of public transport infrastructure.

Communities in Scotland face soaring fares and reduced services while private profiters benefit from hundreds of millions in government subsidies.

The SSP’s Richie Venton said:

“Hundreds in Paisley town centre today signed the SSP petition for an end to the profiteering by privatised bus companies – whose profits are fuelled not only by rip-off fares but also Scottish government subsidies, to the tune of over £400million this year!

“We won almost unanimous support for the call on local councils to use their existing powers to take over ownership of the buses, reverse route cuts, expand the services – and make travel FREE to people of all ages.

“Shoppers and workers on their breaks told us horror stories of cuts to services to entire housing schemes; hourly services only, which often don’t turn up; fares they couldn’t afford (at least doubled in 10 years); a total lack of early morning buses which a woman told us means she has to walk to work in all weathers.

“And an encouraging number of older women went on to spit feathers at the expense and pomp of the King’s coronation, when many people can barely afford to feed themselves, let alone travel.

“Hundreds agreed we need FREE public transport on buses, trains, ferries for all age-groups, to help combat poverty, social isolation and car pollution.

“Several thanked us for campaigning, egging us on to keep going. We will!”