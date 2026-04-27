International Workers’ Memorial Day 2026 Statement

The SSP extends our solidarity to working class people worldwide on International Workers’ Memorial Day, and pay tribute to those who have been killed or injured at work.

Each year in the UK, over 100 people are killed at their place of work: we remember those who have lost their lives, and fight for a Scotland in which every worker can return home safely at the end of the day.

SSP Workplace and Trade Union Organiser Richie Venton made the following statement to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day 2026:

“The Scottish Socialist Party stands with fellow trade unionists on International Workers Memorial Day, to remember those killed and maimed by accidents at work, and to fight for the health and safety of the living.

“The capitalist system of profit maximisation means corners being cut, which leads to fatal accidents and life-changing injuries to far too many workers, including in construction, agriculture, forestry and fishing.

“Understaffing, and the general crises and alienation in society, also means worsening levels of assaults on staff in retail, railways, hospitality and even the NHS.

“The SSP stands for workers’ control of health and safety through elected stewards’ committees, and for a system which puts the health and well-being of workers first and last, instead of profit ruling over and ruining people’s lives.

“The SSP remembers the dead and fights like hell for the living.”

Struggle, Solidarity, Socialism!