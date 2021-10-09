“How Workers Can Save The World: Fight for Democratic Public Ownership to Solve the Climate Crisis and Rising Inequality” by Graeme Cullen is available now.

A mass mobilisation of working people, united in pursuit of a better life, is needed to address the climate emergency and rising inequality. Working people must be the ones to lead this change to ensure a just transition.

The Scottish Socialist Party (SSP) is clear about our principled commitment to democratic public ownership to put people and planet before profit. We proudly campaign for a system that works for all, so that we can build a better tomorrow. The SSP is different from capitalist parties because our solutions to climate change improve the lives of working people. Only a movement that unequivocally puts working people’s interests over those of bosses can end the climate emergency. Only organised fightback through unions, socialist parties, and other working-class organisations can halt capitalism’s destructive ways.

The challenge this pamphlet will address is the need for environmental activists to link the climate struggle with the class struggle through demands that improve the lives of working people.

This is through democratic public ownership of the important parts of the economy that impact the environment. Socialists do not ask working people to make sacrifices, we show how our class has the power to take the wealth we create from those who steal it from us. We understand that it is in working people’s interest to bring about ecologically balanced living through democratic demands that meet people’s needs.