SSP STATEMENT ON CUBA

The Scottish Socialist Party condemns the American aggression currently directed at Cuba. Decades of economic sanctions have given way to an economic siege with the aim of crippling the Cuban economy; it is a direct attack on the sovereignty of the country and is designed to cause the utmost suffering to the Cuban people. It is an attempt to starve the Cuban people into submission.

We also condemn the lack of news coverage of this crime in the British media resulting in a situation where the general public are completely unaware of what’s going on. If they were more aware there would surely be more of an outcry.

For decades the United States has waged an aggressive and illegal war against Cuba in an attempt to return the country to its pre-1959 status when it was a de-facto colony of the United States. It was not because Cuba posed any kind of military threat to America. Rather the belief in Washington that if they couldn’t effectively deal with this small island just 90 miles from their shores how could they then project American power throughout the world.

Since 1959 they have subjected the country to illegal economic sanctions that have inflicted great damage to the economy. They organised the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in an attempt to overthrow the government. They have sponsored Miami based terrorist groups who have carried out myriads of attacks on the Cuban people as well as directly carrying out terrorist attacks themselves. They have tried to isolate Cuba internationally. In all of this they have had de-facto support from Western Governments and a compliant Western media. An example of this latter point was demonstrated when President Castro died. In Havana more than a million people gathered to pay their respects to the late president while in Miami a few hundred exiles waving American flags celebrated his passing. Guess which event the British media covered?

The current economic siege is the worst aggression yet. The unilateral blocking of oil supplies has plunged the country into darkness, is grinding the economy to a standstill, is crippling the transport system and has collapsed the tourist industry. Food and medicine are increasingly in short supply.

Yet the Cuban Government and people are standing firm. The government has made it clear that any military intervention will be resisted. Any attempt to impose a dependent pro-American regime on Cuba will not be accepted and won’t be recognised by most countries. For 67 years the Cuban Government has relied on international solidarity to support its revolution while demonstrating its own solidarity with struggles throughout the world. That solidarity is now needed more than ever.

In Scotland the Scottish Socialist Party has played a leading role in support of Cuba and will continue to do so.

We call on the Scottish Parliament to condemn the American aggression and stand with the Cuban people in their time of crisis; solidarity from one small country to another.

We call on the STUC to match its fine words in support of Cuba with actions.

We call on the British Government to break with its slavish support of American aggression and we call for an end to the media blackout of the events in the Caribbean.

Since 1959 Cuba has demonstrated a commitment to solidarity in action which has been a shining example to the world. More than ever they need that solidarity to be reciprocated.