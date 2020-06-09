SSP Seeks Sturgeon’s Support for National Care Service

SCOTTISH SOCIALIST PARTY – MEDIA RELEASE

Contact: Ken Ferguson, 07925 613145

SSP co- spokespeople Róisín McLaren and Colin Fox have written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon seeking her support for bringing Scotland’s care homes into a NHS style National Care Service.

Their letter follows the remark by the First Minister replying to a Holyrood question saying she was “sympathetic” to the idea and comes as the SSP steps up its campaign on the demand.

In the letter they highlight the levels of Covid-19 in care homes with cases found in 70% of private homes.

They say:

“The Scottish Socialist Party is concerned that our senior citizens are being let down by the private care model. We do not believe it is appropriate for Scotland.

“It cannot be right that the same companies ran out of staff and basic PPE equipment in March after taking £56,000 per resident last year out of the service to cover their enormous debts.

“Furthermore the big four private providers – HC-One, Four Seasons, Care UK and Barchester – paid huge dividends to their shareholders out of money that should have been spent on patient care and improved pay and conditions for their staff.

“We urge you to commit your Government to establishing a National Care Service free at the point of need and publicly owned like the NHS, where both residents and staff enjoy the highest possible standards of care and far better pay rates respectively.

“We look forward to hearing what ‘sympathy’ you have for taking these proposals forward.”

THE FULL TEXT OF THE LETTER IS BELOW:

Dear First Minister,

Scotland needs a publicly owned National Care Service free at the point of need

In your reply to Angela Constance’s question about a National Care Service at First Minister’s Questions this week you said you were ‘hugely sympathetic’ to the idea. We are writing to you to ask how far that sympathy extends.

As you know the number of people who have died of Covid-19 in our care homes has exceeded those who succumbed to it in hospital. This puts into sharp focus how this disease has targeted elderly patients in particular, but it also reinforces the need for our care services to be taken into public hands.

We noticed, as I’m sure you also did, that 70% of private care homes in Scotland have cases of Covid-19 whereas the figure for the ‘Not for profit’ sector is below 40%. The Scottish Socialist Party is concerned that our senior citizens are being let down by the private care model.

We do not believe it is appropriate for Scotland. It cannot be right that the same companies ran out of staff and basic PPE equipment in March after taking £56,000 per resident last year out of the service to cover their enormous debts. Furthermore the big four private providers HC-One, Four Seasons, Care UK and Barchester paid huge dividends to their shareholders out of money that should have been spent on patient care and improved pay and conditions for their staff.

The Scottish public are deeply concerned, as you know, at having suffered one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the world. When most of them have occurred in private nursing homes we believe it is time for profound improvement and lasting change.

We urge you to commit your Government to establishing a National Care Service free at the point of need and publicly owned like the NHS, where both residents and staff enjoy the highest possible standards of care and far better pay rates respectively.

We look forward to hearing what ‘sympathy’ you have for taking these proposals forward.

Yours sincerely

Colin Fox and Róisín McLaren

National co-spokespersons,

Scottish Socialist Party