SSP candidate condemns Kamikaze Keir Starmer’s declaration of a war economy: “we need investment in welfare, not warfare; bairns, not bombs; nurses, not nukes”

In an eve of poll message, the Scottish Socialist Party’s Collette Bradley has called for a radical switch in government spending priorities.

Collette Bradley said:

“The declaration of a war economy by Kamikaze Keir Starmer’s Labour government is an outrageous choice of priorities, when the same government has stolen a million Scottish pensioners’ winter fuel payments, taken child benefits from 90,000 kids in Scotland, and are about to rob £5billion from the incomes of sick and disabled people.

“Squandering £15 billion on nuclear weaponry, building 12 new attack submarines and six new arms factories, and equipping planes with nuclear weapons, is the height of madness, as well as a frightening threat to lives and the planet we live on.

“The government is trying to brainwash us into thinking we are on the brink of war – which only adds to the danger of armed conflicts.

“Nuclear weapons are no defence: if they are used, they’ll melt much of the planet and murder millions of people.

“The £205 billion cost of Trident renewal alone is the Scottish people forking out £1.5 million every day for the next 30 years. Now Labour is adding to this warmongering madness, feeding the profits of multi-national arms companies, which have already grabbed billions in profit from arming the likes of the genocidal Israeli terrorist state.

“The people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse face a stark choice tomorrow: one of the many parties which support wars against the women, children and men of Palestine, and subsidise the profits of the military industrial complex – or a party which campaigns for peace and socialism: for welfare and wages, not warfare; for bairns, not bombs – the Scottish Socialist Party.

“The £15 billion thrown at manufacturers of ever more deadly weapons and nuclear annihilation far exceeds the (maximum) £3.5 billion cost of scrapping the two-child benefits cap, or the £1.5 billion to restore universal winter fuel payments to all pensioners, or the £5 billion Labour wants to rob off sick and disabled people.

“It’s a question of whose side the parties are on – the people, or profit; nurses, or nukes; welfare, or warfare.

“The SSP are proud to stand up for the working-class majority, for peace and genuine socialist change – not war profiteering, death and destruction.”