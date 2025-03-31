Solidarity with the Turkish people

The Scottish Socialist Party has expressed its solidarity with the people of Türkiye in the face of repression imposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

SSP International Secretary Bill Bonnar said in a statement:

“The Scottish Socialist Party condemns the repression currently being waged against the Turkish people by President Erdoğan and his government.

“The arrest and detention of the Mayor of Istanbul on ridiculous charges is a clear attempt to stop him running for President. The state of emergency aims to repress the opposition as a prelude to rigging the next Presidential election.

“The mass resistance that has erupted in Istanbul and elsewhere shows that the Turkish people will not be silenced.

“The anger of the people is also directed at the social and economic crisis which is driving millions to despair. It shows that the political crisis is a by-product of the crisis of capitalism in the country.

“The Scottish Socialist Party stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey at this desperate time, and in solidarity with those brave socialist forces at the forefront of the struggle.”