Now Join Scotland’s Socialist Party – the SSP

THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES – PART 5

A feature on the Scottish Election and its aftermath

By SSP election campaign organiser Richie Venton

We are carrying a series of articles, making up this feature, written two days after the Holyrood election results. In this fifth and final piece of the feature, we make an appeal to those who voted SSP and to those with whom our message of a better, fairer Scotland has struck a chord: don’t content yourself with business as usual: join the Scottish Socialist Party, join the struggle!

The circus of spin doctors and election media pundits have moved on, but the struggle continues, with the SSP ready, eager and equipped with socialist answers to be at the heart of that fightback.

Let me register a heartfelt thanks to all who waged this proud, dynamic, socialist election campaign over many months – delivering hundreds of thousands of leaflets round doors, at workplace entrances, colleges, multiple street stalls (including in places we’ve not been present for a while), and arguing our case in meetings, podcasts, social media, the print media, etc.

I will finish with an appeal to those who voted SSP – and indeed to some who supported us but decided tactically to vote Scottish Greens or SNP ‘to keep Reform out’. Join Scotland’s socialist party, the SSP!

Socialist politics is not a spectator sport; it’s an active, collective pursuit of a worthy cause and a noble vision for the future.

Elections are a part of that, but frankly a minor part, because voters are atomized, whereas communities and workplaces taking collective action is the power we need to mobilise, with a socialist vision and fighting socialist alternatives, to carve out the future we need for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.

Join the SSP