Southside Central: SSP hosts FREE public screening in by-election campaign

The Scottish Socialist Party will host a free public screening of the documentary film Censoring Palestine, featuring Ken Loach, Roger Waters and Alexei Sayle, in the Roma Cultural Centre, 43 Nithsdale St, G41 2PZ, this Thursday 13th March at 6.30pm.

SSP organiser Richie Venton said:

“The film exposes how the genocidal war on Gaza has been distorted and mis-reported by most of the media, and how laws have been used to suppress opposition to the British government’s involvement in this slaughter of innocents.

“It is a timely public screening – with free entry to all – as Keir Starmer’s Labour drags us ever closer to war, funding their warmongering by cruel cuts to the incomes of chronically sick and disabled people.”

The SSP’s Southside Central council by-election candidate, young nurse and Unison trade union member, Olivia Murphy will be there to meet local people.

Olivia Murphy said:

“I am appalled at the Labour government’s priorities. They have cut spending to some of the poorest people in the world to boost spending on weapons and war preparations. Now they are cutting about £6billion from the benefits of some of the poorest and most vulnerable people at home – those who are long-term sick or disabled. It’s outrageous!

“Over the past 18 months we’ve witnessed the terrible slaughter of women, children and men in Gaza and the West Bank. And the Labour government has carried on like the Tories before them, arming the right-wing Israeli government to carry out this genocide.

“I’m proud to say that whilst Labour are busy whipping up a war frenzy and fattening the profits of arms companies, the SSP stands for peace and socialism.

“I’ve marched with the SSP and thousands of others – many of them from Govanhill and the Gorbals – demanding an end to the war on Gaza, an end to Labour government arms sales, and an end to public subsidies to the same arms companies by the Scottish government – previously the SNP/Green party coalition, now the SNP government.

“We need investment in health, housing and welfare, not warfare.”