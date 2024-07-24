Labour are capping support for children, uncapping bankers’ bonuses

The Labour Party has been condemned for yesterday voting to retain the cruel two-child limit and the monstrous rape clause.

Not one Scottish Labour MP voted to repeal a policy which keeps over 80,000 children in Scotland in poverty – just as the Scottish Socialist Party anticipated they would do.

The SSP’s Richie Venton said:

“We warned people Labour would NOT scrap the cruel, punitive 2-child benefits cap – with its notorious rape clause – which hammers 1.6 million kids and their families.

“This cap already steals food from the mouths of 80,000 children in Scotland alone – with their numbers growing every time a baby who already has two or more siblings is born!

“Yet not one single Scottish Labour MP had the decency or spine to rebel against Starmer and vote for repeal of this Tory cap in Westminster today.

“Proof, if proof was ever needed, of the exercise in barefaced lying to the Scottish people by Anas Sarwar and his cowardly crew, when they tried to con voters with talk of being for its abolition – with fake threats of being ever-so-rebellious on this issue by creatures like Michael Shanks, during the Rutherglen by-election.

“The SSP warned this would be the nature of the Labour government – capping child benefits, but NOT capping bankers’ bonuses!”

“We have persistently campaigned for universal child benefits that reflect the real cost of child-rearing – and a guaranteed job for all, on a minimum of £15-an-hour, plus quality, free nursery places.

“This is just the first signal of how Labour will fail to meet the needs of workers and their families – contrary to the fond hopes and foolish illusions of many trade union leaders who really should know better.

“And Starmer’s ruthless pursuit of anti-working class policies is confirmed by his suspension of the 7 Labour MPs – just seven out of 411 elected with promises of ‘Change’ – who dared stand up against child poverty.”