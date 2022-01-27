Equal Pay: Tell Glasgow City Council to pay up now!

The Scottish Socialist Party is supporting Glasgow workers in demanding that Glasgow City Council stick to its equal pay commitments.

Over 14,000 workers – overwhelmingly women – face outrageous robbery of their wages as Glasgow City Council refuses to implement equal pay commitments, and to compensate those who have faced decades of pay inequality.

The Scottish Socialist Party – and all SSP candidates standing in the May elections – give 100% support to all affected workers.

We will build support in our own workplaces and unions in the fight against poverty pay and inequality.

It took strike action by the Fords Dagenham women workers to win the 1970 Equal Pay Act. It took courageous strikes by 8,000 workers in October 2018 – the biggest equal pay strike in UK history – to force Glasgow City Council into interim payments, and to promise of an overhaul of pay structures that would introduce gender pay equality.

Outrageously, despite pledging to make this a priority in their 2017 election manifesto, the SNP-controlled council has DELAYED the pay grading review until at least 2024; has RENEGED on interim payments for the years since 2018, and is trying to EXCLUDE THOUSANDS from equal pay entitlements.

These are divide-and-conquer tactics borrowed straight from the Tories’ and worst employers’ playbook. They must not succeed!

An overwhelming YES vote for action in all three unions can rock the council establishment.

United strike action will undoubtedly win massive solidarity from other workers, particularly as we face the cost-of-living crisis.

It is true the Westminster Tories, who voters in Scotland have repeatedly rejected, have slashed Scottish budgets. But the Holyrood government has passed on Tory cuts to local authorities, to pass on those cuts to working-class communities.

The SNP/Green coalition budget imposes another £371m in council cuts.

It has to stop.

Instead of punishing workers and the people of Glasgow with cuts to jobs, services, and conditions – and instead of denying women equal pay – councillors should be standing up for working-class communities and fighting to stop and reverse cuts.

And that’s EXACTLY what Scottish Socialist Party councillors will do.

The SSP and all SSP candidates in the May elections campaign for: